Oil prices surge nearly 10% as West Asia conflict escalates

India feels the heat

The Strait of Hormuz is a lifeline for global energy—nearly 20% of global petroleum liquids and 20% of global liquefied natural gas shipments transit through this route.

With fighting nearby, there are real concerns about supply disruptions.

India is feeling the pressure most: it meets nearly 90% of its oil requirement through imports, and with Russian imports down, rising prices could mean bigger bills and headaches for Indian refineries searching for alternatives in the US or Africa.