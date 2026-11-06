Oil prices tumble over 12% amid months-long Middle East war
Business
This week saw oil prices tumble by over 12%, their steepest drop since April, as markets reacted to ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East.
Despite oil prices rising to trade near $91 a barrel on Friday, West Texas Intermediate couldn't hold up, with investors keeping a close eye on the months-long war in the Middle East for any signs of change.
Gold climbs over 5% near $4,090
While oil struggled, gold had its best week since August, climbing more than 5% and trading around $4,090 an ounce.
With the US dollar and Treasury yields falling after the midterm elections, more people turned to gold as a safer bet during these unpredictable times.
Silver also edged up slightly, while platinum and palladium slipped just a bit.