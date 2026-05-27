Oil prices up at $95.39 amid uneasy US Iran truce
Business
Oil prices are still up this Wednesday, with Brent at $95.39 a barrel, as everyone keeps an eye on the uneasy truce between the US and Iran.
Tensions rose after Iran said the US broke the ceasefire with strikes in Hormozgan province, though Washington insists these were just defensive moves.
Iran pushes $24 billion release
Negotiations are still happening, with Iran pushing for $24 billion in frozen funds to be released.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says a potential agreement with Tehran to end the conflict could take "a few days,".
Meanwhile, Asian markets cheered up a bit: Japan's Nikkei hit a record high and gold and copper prices nudged higher too, even as Bitcoin dipped slightly amid all this uncertainty.