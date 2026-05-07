Oil rebounds amid U.S.-Iran signals, Brent $102.19 WTI $96.25

Trump warning overshadows U.S.-Iran peace talks

Talks of a possible peace deal between the US and Iran were quickly overshadowed when President Trump warned Iran it would be bombed "at a much higher level" if they fail to accept the agreement.

Both sides are closer than at any point since the conflict began, with Iran expected to respond soon.

Meanwhile, analysts warn that if tensions shut down key oil routes like the Strait of Hormuz, prices could skyrocket, so global markets are watching closely.