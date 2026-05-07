Oil rebounds amid U.S.-Iran talks, WTI $96.15, Brent $102.15
Business
Oil prices made a comeback Thursday after their steepest drop in weeks, as investors paid close attention to ongoing peace talks between Iran and the US
West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose to $96.15 per barrel, and Brent hit $102.15, with markets reacting with volatility and uncertainty.
Iran reviewing US proposal, Trump hopeful
Even with some progress, big issues are still on the table, like the US wanting Iran to pause its nuclear program and keep oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz.
An Iranian spokesperson said they are reviewing a US proposal now, while President Trump sounded hopeful that Iran might actually want a deal this time around.