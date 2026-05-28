Oil rises after US strikes Islamic Republic following ship attacks
Business
Oil prices jumped after the US carried out fresh strikes in the Islamic Republic, following attacks on a commercial ship.
Brent crude is now at $96.21 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate sits at $90.36, so filling up your tank might get pricier soon.
Trump denies Iran Oman strait deal
President Trump shot down rumors about a deal between Iran and Oman to manage the strait, promising, "The strait's going to be open to everybody."
Talks have stalled over Iran's nuclear program and control of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, US crude holdings/stockpiles dropped by 2.8 million barrels last week; analysts say prices could climb even more if global supply gets tighter this summer.