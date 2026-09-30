Oil slips to $105 as President Trump keeps Iran funds
Business
Oil prices just slid a bit, Brent crude is down over 1% to about $105 per barrel, as ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions keep markets on edge.
President Trump isn't easing sanctions or releasing Iran's frozen funds until there's real progress on the nuclear front, so things could get tense.
Treasury yield near highest since 2007
The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond has hovered near its highest level since 2007, pointing to possible tighter money policies ahead.
High energy costs and talk of interest rate hikes are making investors nervous.
While gold has bounced back, silver and platinum dipped slightly.
Everyone's watching upcoming US economic data for clues about what the Federal Reserve will do next with rates.