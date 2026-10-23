Oil steadies 5-month high amid Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Business
Oil prices have leveled off after a sharp 4% surge, hitting their highest point in five months, mainly because of worries about supply disruptions from Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.
Brent crude is now at $112.96 per barrel, and WTI sits at $98.12.
Gold near 3-month low around $4,025
Gold is hanging near its lowest close in more than three months at around $4,025 an ounce, following a recent drop as stock markets slipped.
Silver and platinum dipped slightly too, while palladium stayed flat.
The US dollar's recent moves are also shaking up how these commodities trade globally.