Oil steadies at Brent $91.88 and WTI $82.03 amid uncertainty
Oil prices have finally steadied after a sharp drop, with Brent crude sitting at $91.88 per barrel and US WTI at $82.03.
This pause comes as markets expect more oil supply and possible US interest rate hikes, both of which have been making investors nervous lately.
US stockpiles jump 3.4 million barrels
US oil stockpiles jumped by 3.4 million barrels last week, far more than experts guessed, which pushed prices down.
On top of that, talk of another Fed rate hike in December could strengthen the dollar and slow global demand for oil.
Meanwhile, tensions are rising in the Middle East, with Iran warning neighbors about hosting US military operations, adding another layer of uncertainty to where prices might go next.