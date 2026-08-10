5 global oil giants post $48B profit amid US-Iran war

The massive profits have drawn political flak, with US President Donald Trump recently slamming Exxon and Chevron for making "too much money" from higher fuel prices during the Iran war.

Much of this extra cash has been used to build reserves and cut debt.

Cash reserves across these five supermajors increased by over $17 billion from the previous quarter, according to IEEFA's (Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysts) Williams-Derry.