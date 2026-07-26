Oil tops $100 a barrel as central banks meet soon
Business
Oil prices just spiked past $100 a barrel, and that's got central banks in the US UK Japan, and other big economies worried about inflation.
They're all meeting soon to talk interest rates: no big changes expected right away, but with oil bouncing around thanks to global tensions, the risk of higher prices isn't going away.
US GDP expected 2.1% July 30
Big economic updates are dropping this week: the US will share its latest GDP growth (expected at 2.1%) and spending numbers on July 30.
Europe's economy is showing a small rebound too, but July inflation could hit 2.9%.
Japan's new price data and South Korea's trade stats might also shape what central banks decide next.