Oil tops $100, Indian industry seeks relief, CII urges caution

Exporters hit by air freight costs

There's also talk of quick trade moves like antidumping duties to steady the economy.

Exporters, especially smaller ones, are struggling with high air freight costs that mess up shipping schedules.

Some experts suggest switching to alternatives like PNG or electric cooking to ease the energy crunch.

On a brighter note, Puneet Kaura from Samtel Avionics sees this as a chance for India's defense sector to become more self-reliant by boosting local manufacturing.