Oil tumbling: Brent about $98 and WTI under $90
Business
Oil prices just took a big dip: Brent crude slid to about $98 a barrel, marking its longest losing streak in a year.
US oil (WTI) also dropped below $90.
This is the sharpest fall since August 2025, before the US joined Israel in strikes on Iran.
Saudi pipeline restart and U.S.-Iran talks
Saudi Arabia is set to restart its East-West pipeline, which skips the Strait of Hormuz (good news for global supply).
On the diplomacy front, President Trump called recent U.S.-Iran talks "very productive," and Iran says it might reopen the Strait in a week if military pressure eases.
Even with this price drop, oil is still up over 60% this year thanks to earlier disruptions.