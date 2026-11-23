Okta appoints Rohan Vaidya to steer growth in India, 1,000-strong
Okta named Rohan Vaidya its new vice president and general manager for India.
He will be steering the company's growth here: think expanding business, connecting with big clients, and building local partnerships.
This move matches Okta's ramp-up in India, where its team has now hit 1,000 employees, showing just how key the country is to its global game plan.
Vaidya brings 25+ years enterprise-technology experience
Vaidya brings more than 25 years in enterprise technology from roles at Palo Alto Networks and CyberArk.
In December 2025, Okta announced an expansion of its Bengaluru research and development operations, with Indian teams working on identity security solutions used worldwide.
Dan Mountstephen, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan, Okta, said he is confident that "Rohan has built an identity security business in this market and knows what it takes to grow through partners and earn the trust of enterprise customers. That experience makes him the right person to lead our next phase of growth in India." as Okta doubles down on investing in India.