Vaidya brings more than 25 years in enterprise technology from roles at Palo Alto Networks and CyberArk.

In December 2025, Okta announced an expansion of its Bengaluru research and development operations, with Indian teams working on identity security solutions used worldwide.

Dan Mountstephen, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan, Okta, said he is confident that "Rohan has built an identity security business in this market and knows what it takes to grow through partners and earn the trust of enterprise customers. That experience makes him the right person to lead our next phase of growth in India." as Okta doubles down on investing in India.