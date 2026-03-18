India's electric mobility stocks up 14% today: What's the reason?

Shares of electric mobility companies such as JBM Auto, Olectra Greentech, Ather Energy , and Ola Electric have witnessed a major surge today. The stocks have jumped between 5% and 14%, making them some of the top gainers on the BSE. This is the second consecutive day of gains for JBM Auto and its biggest single-day rise since September 2025.

Trading activity JBM Auto JBM Auto's shares are witnessing an unprecedented trading volume, with over 91 lakh shares changing hands by 11:00am. This is a far cry from its 20-day average of just under 90,000 shares. The share is currently the third-most traded on the Nifty 500 index in India, after HDFC Bank and Eternal.

Market performance Olectra Greentech, Ather Energy Olectra Greentech's shares have gained for the third consecutive session today, marking its biggest single-day rise since July 2025. By 11:00am over 12 lakh shares of the company had changed hands on exchanges, well above the 20-day average of 1.2 lakh shares. Meanwhile, Ather Energy's stocks are trading with gains of 6% today, and have risen in seven out of the last eight trading sessions.

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