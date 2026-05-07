Ola Cabs's parent posts ₹1,974.7cr FY25 loss amid late filings
Ola Cabs's parent company just posted a huge loss of ₹1,974.7 crore for fiscal year 2025, a sharp turn from the previous fiscal year (FY24) profit of ₹531.4 crore.
Revenue also dropped 41% to ₹1,171 crore.
To make things more awkward, Ola filed these numbers over six months late, which has raised some eyebrows about their compliance.
Ola Electric decline causes ₹1,312cr hit
A big chunk of the loss, ₹1,312 crore, came from a decline in Ola Electric's share value between August 2024 and March 2025 (reported in FY25).
Even without that hit, operational losses nearly doubled to ₹662.4 crore compared to fiscal year 2024.
Outgoing auditor S. R. Batliboi flagged issues with impaired loans and a massive write-off involving subsidiaries, but Ola's board signed off on the changes as per accounting rules.
Meanwhile, board meetings were rare and statutory deadlines were missed, so governance is definitely under scrutiny right now.