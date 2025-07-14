Ola Electric seeks ₹1,200 crore in private credit

Ola's mounting losses and declining stock

Even with talks swirling, Ola Electric's spokesperson has denied any fundraising is happening right now.

Meanwhile, founder Bhavish Aggarwal seems set on the private credit route as Ola faces rising losses—₹870 crore last quarter—and its stock price dropping since its 2024 debut.

With rivals gaining ground in the EV space, Ola is exploring every funding option it can find just to stay in the race.