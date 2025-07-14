Weak opening expected for Nifty, Sensex

If you track stocks or invest, here's the scoop: both Sensex and Nifty dropped over 0.8% last week after big names like TCS, HDFC Bank, and Reliance slipped. Most sectors fell—except FMCG and pharma.

Global cues and other factors at play

It's a mix of things: US President Trump just slapped 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico goods, adding to market nerves. Plus, foreign investors have been pulling out money lately.

On the bright side, retail inflation is staying below RBI's 4% target, which could help steady things if you're watching for policy moves.