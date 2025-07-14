Next Article
Weak opening expected for Nifty, Sensex
Indian stock markets look set to open lower this Monday, with GIFT Nifty futures down 17 points.
Investors are reacting to weak IT earnings and fresh global trade tensions.
Recap of Friday's closing numbers
If you track stocks or invest, here's the scoop: both Sensex and Nifty dropped over 0.8% last week after big names like TCS, HDFC Bank, and Reliance slipped.
Most sectors fell—except FMCG and pharma.
Global cues and other factors at play
It's a mix of things: US President Trump just slapped 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico goods, adding to market nerves. Plus, foreign investors have been pulling out money lately.
On the bright side, retail inflation is staying below RBI's 4% target, which could help steady things if you're watching for policy moves.