Ola Electric shares climb 2.5% as PLI incentives fuel rally
Business
Ola Electric's stock climbed 2.5% on Thursday, making it five days in a row of gains.
The rally comes after Ola scored incentives from the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, giving investors a reason to cheer.
By midday, shares were trading at ₹42.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Ola Electric eyes ₹1,500 cr fundraising
Ola Electric's stock has bounced back 88% from its lowest point ever.
To keep up the momentum, the company is looking to raise ₹1,500 crore and is shifting to a dealership approach, hoping this move will help it reach even more people as it chases long-term success in the EV market.