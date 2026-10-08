Ola Electric shares fall nearly 10% amid ₹1,000cr rights issue

Shareholders can buy two extra shares for every 25 they own at ₹27 each, with October 13, 2026, as the record date.

If everyone joins in, Ola's equity base could grow by about 8%. The company plans to use the new funds mainly to pay off debt and boost research and infrastructure.

Financially, Ola reported a net loss of ₹336 crore in the June quarter (quarter ended June 2026) (better than before), but revenue still fell sharply by 45%.

Founder Bhavish Aggarwal is backing his own subscription by pledging shares, and the company maintains that the arrangement involves no equity sale.