Next Article
Ola Electric shares jump 10% after CEO repays big loan
Business
Ola Electric's stock shot up nearly 10% to ₹34.38 on Friday after CEO Bhavish Aggarwal sold a small part of his own shares (2.83 crore shares, or 0.6% stake) to pay off a hefty ₹260 crore promoter loan.
This move also released all previously pledged shares, clearing up any risk tied to them.
Why does this matter?
By paying off the loan and removing share pledges, Aggarwal kept the promoter group's control steady at 34.6%, so there's no shake-up in how Ola Electric is run.
Investors took notice—trading volume soared, and buy orders hit 100%.
Still, even with this bounce, Ola Electric shares are down over 60% from their December 2024 high, showing it's been a wild year for the company.