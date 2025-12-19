Waymo is gearing up for a massive $15B funding round
Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car company, is in talks to raise over $15 billion—possibly closing the deal by early 2026.
If it goes through, Waymo could be valued at nearly $110 billion.
This comes just a year after its last big round in October 2024, when Alphabet and major investors like Andreessen Horowitz and Fidelity helped raise $5.6 billion.
Why does Waymo need all that cash?
Waymo's planning to use the money to grow its robotaxi fleet, roll out paid rides in 11 more US cities, and even prep for a London launch in 2026.
The company is operating, testing, or preparing to launch in 26 US and international markets, and currently offers fully driverless rides in five US cities, and just hit about 14 million trips this year—averaging over 450,000 paid rides every week.
By the numbers
If this new funding lands, it'll be one of the biggest ever for an autonomous vehicle startup.
Since launching paid services in 2020, Waymo is on track to pass 20 million total trips—a sign that driverless cars are quickly moving from sci-fi to everyday life.