Waymo is gearing up for a massive $15B funding round

Why does Waymo need all that cash?

Waymo's planning to use the money to grow its robotaxi fleet, roll out paid rides in 11 more US cities, and even prep for a London launch in 2026.

The company is operating, testing, or preparing to launch in 26 US and international markets, and currently offers fully driverless rides in five US cities, and just hit about 14 million trips this year—averaging over 450,000 paid rides every week.