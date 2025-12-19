Next Article
Sensex slips 250 points; Nifty below 25,950 after profit booking
Business
The Indian stock market lost steam on Friday as investors cashed in profits, with the Sensex slipping nearly 200 points from the day's peak and nudging the Nifty just below the important 25,950 mark.
Why does this matter?
If you're tracking investments or curious about market moods, these levels are key.
Analysts say Nifty's next resistance is at 26,000, with support at 25,700 and a crucial floor near 25,500.
They suggest waiting for dips to buy—just remember to set those stop-losses.
What's behind the move?
It's not just local action—global trends played a part too.
Japan's recent policy shift pushed its bond yields above 2%, making global investors more cautious about putting money into markets like India.