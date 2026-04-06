Ola Electric shares jump 33% after government Roadster X+ certification
Business
Ola Electric's shares shot up 33% in just three days, on Monday, April 6, 2026, thanks to a fresh government certification for its Roadster X+ motorcycle.
This boost pushed its market value up by ₹3,360 crore, with the stock hitting a seven-week high at ₹30.40 per share.
Ola Electric crosses 1 million registrations
In March 2026, Ola Electric notched over 1,000 daily orders and saw registrations jump 150% month-on-month.
The company credits this surge to faster service: 80% of repairs now happen the same day.
With these improvements and crossing 1 million total registrations last month, Ola is cementing its spot as a major player in India's EV scene.