Ola Electric shares jump 3.5% after ICAT certification in Manesar
Business
Ola Electric's shares got a nice 3.5% bump after its S1 X+ electric scooter received official government certification from ICAT in Manesar.
By early afternoon, the stock was trading at ₹36.37 per share, a solid sign of market excitement.
Ola S1 X+ 5.2-kWh 320km
The S1 X+ runs on Ola's own 4680 Bharat Cell tech with a 5.2-kWh battery, giving it a standout range of 320km and a top speed of 125km/h, the best in Ola's mass-market lineup so far.
Ola says this certification is a big step for making EVs more accessible across India, especially for people outside big cities who want both range and affordability in their ride.