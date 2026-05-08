Ola Electric shares jump 3.5% after ICAT certification in Manesar

Ola S1 X+ 5.2-kWh 320km

The S1 X+ runs on Ola's own 4680 Bharat Cell tech with a 5.2-kWh battery, giving it a standout range of 320km and a top speed of 125km/h, the best in Ola's mass-market lineup so far.

Ola says this certification is a big step for making EVs more accessible across India, especially for people outside big cities who want both range and affordability in their ride.