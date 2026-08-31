Ola Electric shares jump 8% on Monday after S1Z launch
Ola Electric's shares shot up 8% to ₹42.1 on Monday, making it the biggest midcap winner of the day. The buzz? Ola just launched its new S1Z electric scooters, which sparked fresh excitement among investors.
With this move, Ola's stock is now up 11.3% in 2026, even as the Nifty 50 has dropped by 7.5%.
The company's market value has crossed ₹19,300 crore, reflecting growing confidence in India's EV scene.
Ola Electric secures ₹95.8 cr incentive
The new S1Z lineup comes in two variants, one with a 3.1 kWh battery (₹79,999) and another with a bigger 5.1 kWh battery (₹99,999), offering ranges of up to 179km and 301km per charge.
Plus, Ola just secured a ₹95.8 crore government incentive under the PLI-Auto scheme for FY27, giving it more fuel to expand as electric two-wheelers get more popular across India.