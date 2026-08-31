Ola Electric shares jump 8% on Monday after S1Z launch

Ola Electric's shares shot up 8% to ₹42.1 on Monday, making it the biggest midcap winner of the day. The buzz? Ola just launched its new S1Z electric scooters, which sparked fresh excitement among investors.

With this move, Ola's stock is now up 11.3% in 2026, even as the Nifty 50 has dropped by 7.5%.

The company's market value has crossed ₹19,300 crore, reflecting growing confidence in India's EV scene.