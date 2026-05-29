Ola Electric shares jump nearly 20% on margin and sales

Ola Electric revenue falls losses shrink

Ola's latest quarterly results were a mixed bag: revenue dropped to ₹265 crore (from ₹611 crore last year), but losses shrank: net loss improved to ₹500 crore from ₹870 crore, and EBITDA loss also got better.

Gross margin jumped to a much healthier 38.5%.

On the service front, Ola has cut repair wait times by 88%, and they're aiming for up to 45,000 scooter sales next quarter.

Management says they're staying focused on growth without losing sight of profitability, even if rising costs put some short-term pressure on margins.