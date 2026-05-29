Ola Electric shares jump nearly 20% on margin and sales
Ola Electric's shares have shot up nearly 20% in the past six trading days, including a 9% jump just today. The boost comes from stronger profit margins and better sales momentum.
Even with this recent rally, the stock is still down 21% compared to last year, but it's climbed 12% so far in 2026.
Ola Electric revenue falls losses shrink
Ola's latest quarterly results were a mixed bag: revenue dropped to ₹265 crore (from ₹611 crore last year), but losses shrank: net loss improved to ₹500 crore from ₹870 crore, and EBITDA loss also got better.
Gross margin jumped to a much healthier 38.5%.
On the service front, Ola has cut repair wait times by 88%, and they're aiming for up to 45,000 scooter sales next quarter.
Management says they're staying focused on growth without losing sight of profitability, even if rising costs put some short-term pressure on margins.