Ola Electric shifts to dealer sales after scooter sales decline
Business
Ola Electric is moving from selling scooters directly to customers to working with local dealerships instead.
This change comes after a drop in sales and tougher competition in the electric scooter market.
Now, Ola's own stores will focus on letting people experience the brand, while dealers handle actual sales, service, and reaching more cities.
Ola Electric partners with local dealers
By teaming up with dealers, Ola hopes to grow faster and offer better support locally.
Dealers get a chance to boost their business with Ola's scooters, and customers should see improved service since help is now closer to home.
It's all about making things smoother for everyone as the electric vehicle scene gets busier.