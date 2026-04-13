Ola Electric stock drops 7% to ₹37.96 after LFP rally

Ola Electric 1 million registrations, ₹487cr loss

March 2026 was huge for Ola Electric: it became the first Indian EV brand to cross 1 million total registrations.

Still, it's not out of the woods financially: Ola Electric reported a consolidated net loss of about ₹487 crore in the December quarter but remain high.

The stock's been all over the place too, trading strong in the short term but still shaky long-term, and investors seem cautious for now.