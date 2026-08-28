Ola Electric stock gains after S1Z launch, priced from ₹79,999

Ola Electric's stock got a solid boost on Friday, right after it dropped its new S1Z electric scooters.

Prices start at ₹79,999 for the 3.1-kWh model and ₹99,999 for the bigger 5.1-kWh version.

The buzz pushed Ola's shares up by 4.23% by early afternoon, hitting a high of ₹39.77 on the NSE.