Ola Electric stock gains after S1Z launch, priced from ₹79,999
Ola Electric's stock got a solid boost on Friday, right after it dropped its new S1Z electric scooters.
Prices start at ₹79,999 for the 3.1-kWh model and ₹99,999 for the bigger 5.1-kWh version.
The buzz pushed Ola's shares up by 4.23% by early afternoon, hitting a high of ₹39.77 on the NSE.
S1Z uses Bharat Cell LFP batteries
The new S1Z scooters are Ola's first to use its own Bharat Cell LFP batteries, designed and built in India.
You get up to 179-km range with the standard model, or a whopping 301-km range if you go for the top variant.
Deliveries start in December for the base version and in March next year for the bigger battery.
Ola Electric market value ₹18,106.33 cr
Ola Electric's market value hit ₹18,106.33 crore today, a big leap from its low point in March this year.
With these new launches, Ola says it wants to make advanced EVs more accessible across India.