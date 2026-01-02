Ola Electric stock rallies 12% in 2 days on strong sales

Ola isn't just riding a short-term wave—they're aiming big for FY26 with a goal of 100,000 deliveries and up to ₹3,200 crore in revenue. Losses are shrinking too, showing the company is moving toward stability.

What's behind the surge?

December saw Ola's market share jump to 9.3%, thanks to strong sales and fresh launches like the Bharat Cell S1 Pro+ and Roadster X+.

These new models helped Ola reclaim its spot among India's top three EV makers in key states.