Ola Electric stock rallies 12% in 2 days on strong sales
Ola Electric's shares jumped over 12% in just two days after its December sales numbers impressed investors.
On January 2, the stock touched ₹40.77, giving Ola a market cap—though it's still well below last year's highs.
Why does this matter?
Ola isn't just riding a short-term wave—they're aiming big for FY26 with a goal of 100,000 deliveries and up to ₹3,200 crore in revenue.
Losses are shrinking too, showing the company is moving toward stability.
What's behind the surge?
December saw Ola's market share jump to 9.3%, thanks to strong sales and fresh launches like the Bharat Cell S1 Pro+ and Roadster X+.
These new models helped Ola reclaim its spot among India's top three EV makers in key states.