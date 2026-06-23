Ola Electric stock rises after BIS certifies LFP 46100 cell

Ola Electric to ramp gigafactory production

The certified battery passed tough safety and environmental tests at a National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-accredited lab.

It packs over 170 Wh/kg energy density and is being developed with a target of more than 4,000 charge cycles, making it both powerful and long-lasting.

With this win, Ola plans to ramp up battery production at its Gigafactory, cut down on imports, and push India closer to energy independence, all while making electric vehicles more accessible.