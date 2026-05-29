Ola Electric stock surges 93% after loss falls to ₹500cr

Ola Electric market share rises

With sales rising, Ola's market share climbed to about 8% to 9% this spring (up from just 5%).

Analysts say better production and market-share gains in price-sensitive northern markets are helping out.

Still, the stock is far below its ₹157 peak after the IPO in 2024, and with competitors like Ather Energy stepping up their game, the road ahead is not exactly easy.