Ola Electric stock surges 93% after loss falls to ₹500cr
Business
Ola Electric's stock has bounced back big time, up 93% since March lows, and nearly 9% in a single day after its latest Q4 results.
The company managed to cut its net loss to ₹500 crore (down 42.5% from last year), and boosted monthly sales to 10,000 to 12,000 scooters, up from around 8,000 earlier.
Ola Electric market share rises
With sales rising, Ola's market share climbed to about 8% to 9% this spring (up from just 5%).
Analysts say better production and market-share gains in price-sensitive northern markets are helping out.
Still, the stock is far below its ₹157 peak after the IPO in 2024, and with competitors like Ather Energy stepping up their game, the road ahead is not exactly easy.