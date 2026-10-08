Ola Electric to raise ₹1,000cr with rights issue at ₹27

Shareholders can also trade their rights on the market from October 22 through 26 if they don't want to buy more themselves.

Ola's boss, Bhavish Aggarwal, is all in. He's pledging a 4.32% stake to back the move.

The money could go toward paying down debt and helping Ola move toward cash break-even.

Even though shares dipped earlier this year, they actually ended 0.83% higher at ₹36.26 on Wednesday, so investors seem pretty optimistic about Ola's next steps.