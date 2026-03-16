Ola Electric to raise ₹2,000cr by selling minority stake
Ola Electric is looking to boost its finances by raising ₹2,000 crore through selling a minority stake in its battery subsidiary, Ola Cell Technologies (OCT).
With electric scooter sales slowing down and competition heating up, this move helps Ola stay strong.
The fundraising, managed by Avendus and Motilal Oswal, has already caught the eye of big investors like sovereign wealth funds thanks to OCT's growing importance.
Gigafactory aims to reduce reliance on imported lithium-ion cells
OCT runs India's first gigafactory in Tamil Nadu and is a step toward reducing dependence on imported lithium-ion cells.
The plant has 1.5 GWh of operational capacity and plans to scale to 6 GWh by the end of the current financial year (March 31, 2026), supporting India's push for self-reliant EV tech.
Plus, Ola's Battery Innovation Center holds nearly 400 patents and has begun making advanced Bharat Cells, showing they're serious about leading the charge in local battery innovation.