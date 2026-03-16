Ola Electric to raise ₹2,000cr by selling minority stake

Gigafactory aims to reduce reliance on imported lithium-ion cells

OCT runs India's first gigafactory in Tamil Nadu and is a step toward reducing dependence on imported lithium-ion cells.

The plant has 1.5 GWh of operational capacity and plans to scale to 6 GWh by the end of the current financial year (March 31, 2026), supporting India's push for self-reliant EV tech.

Plus, Ola's Battery Innovation Center holds nearly 400 patents and has begun making advanced Bharat Cells, showing they're serious about leading the charge in local battery innovation.