Ola Electric's lock-in period ends, 442 million shares can trade
Ola Electric just hit a big milestone: its one-year lock-in period ended on August 8, 2025.
This means 441.8 million shares—about 10% of the company—are now free to trade for the first time since Ola's IPO last year.
What to expect from the stock
With so many new shares up for grabs, you might see more action (and some wild swings) in Ola Electric's stock.
Early investors and insiders can finally sell, which could put short-term pressure on prices.
If most hold onto their shares, though, it's usually seen as a good sign for the company's future.
Why is this important?
A lock-in keeps big shareholders from dumping their stock right after an IPO, helping prevent chaos in the market.
Once it ends, more shares hit the market—which can shake things up even if nothing about the actual business has changed.