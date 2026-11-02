Omen AI buys Aquatic Labs for $16 million improving water management

Omen AI is snapping up Aquatic Labs in a $16 million deal, hoping to level up how data centers manage their water.

By teaming up, they're blending Omen's skills in spotting bacteria growth and failing valves with Aquatic's knack for testing water quality: think fewer breakdowns and smoother cooling.

The founders, Zach Laberge and Allan Adams, were introduced by an investor in the filtration space and are now combining forces to make data centers run smarter.