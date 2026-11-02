Omen AI buys Aquatic Labs for $16 million improving water management
Omen AI is snapping up Aquatic Labs in a $16 million deal, hoping to level up how data centers manage their water.
By teaming up, they're blending Omen's skills in spotting bacteria growth and failing valves with Aquatic's knack for testing water quality: think fewer breakdowns and smoother cooling.
The founders, Zach Laberge and Allan Adams, were introduced by an investor in the filtration space and are now combining forces to make data centers run smarter.
Early 2027 rollout targets water reuse
The new tech should roll out early next year and is designed for powerful chips that use massive amounts of energy.
The goal? Cut down on water waste and keep costs in check by reusing fluids more efficiently, so fewer shutdowns when things go wrong.
Adams points out it's not just about data centers; he says smart water management matters everywhere.
Even though investor moods around AI infrastructure have been unpredictable lately, Omen says they're sticking with their plan.