Omnitech Engineering IPO: 21% subscribed on Day 3

Based in Gujarat, Omnitech makes high-precision parts for industries like energy, oil & gas, wind power, aerospace, and automation. Their client list features big names like Halliburton Energy Services and Suzlon. They're competing with companies such as Azad Engineering and PTC Industries in this space.

Key details of offer

IPO shares are expected to be allotted on March 2, with refunds or credits coming by March 4. Listing is set for March 5 on both BSE and NSE.

Money raised will go toward building two new factories, paying off debt, and handling other business needs.

Equirus Capital and ICICI Securities are managing the process.

Minimum investment? ₹14,982 for a lot of 66 shares within a price band of ₹216-₹227.