Omnitech Engineering makes stock market debut: Here's how it's performing
Omnitech Engineering, a company (years of operation not stated in source — verify before publishing) making precision parts for sectors like energy and aerospace, just hit the stock market.
Its IPO raised ₹583 crore and was subscribed 1.14 times—not exactly a frenzy from retail investors, and there were grey-market indications of a discount ahead of listing.
IPO details and grey-market performance
The IPO included ₹418 crore in new shares and ₹165 crore from existing shareholders selling their stake.
There were grey-market indications of a discount, with quotes around ₹217 (GMP -6).
While regular investors weren't too excited (subscriptions were 0.33x for retail and 0.73x for non-institutional), big institutional buyers showed strong interest with a 2.86x subscription.
Strong financials and growth trajectory
Omnitech saw its revenue jump by 92% to reach ₹349.71 crore, with net profit at ₹43.87 crore and solid EBITDA margins of over 33%.
Financials for a specific fiscal year are not provided in the source — verify and cite the correct fiscal year (e.g., 'FY2024-25' if that is intended) and supporting source.
The money raised will help pay off some debt, fund new projects, and expand their facilities—so they're gearing up for more growth ahead.