OMRON Healthcare starts full-scale production at 1st Chennai-area plant
Business
OMRON Healthcare just started full-scale production at its first Indian factory near Chennai.
The new plant, covering 24,000 square meters, is focused on making blood pressure monitors for India and is run by OMRON Healthcare Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd.
OMRON targets tenfold output, adds nebulizers
OMRON Healthcare wants to boost the factory's output 10 times by 2028 and will add nebulizers to its lineup.
This move supports "Make in India" by creating jobs and using more local resources.
With nearly 300 million Indians living with hypertension, OMRON Healthcare hopes these locally made devices will make home health monitoring easier and help people catch heart risks early.