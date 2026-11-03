Omron launches Chennai plant for 3 million blood pressure monitors
Omron Healthcare just launched a new factory in Chennai, aiming to make up to 3 million blood pressure monitors every year.
With the penetration ratio of blood pressure monitors still very low, around 5%, Omron, already holding 40% of the local market, wants this move to help more people keep track of their health from home.
Plant backs Omron's digital health push
By making devices locally instead of importing them, Omron can cut prices and deliver faster, key for competing with budget brands and reaching more users.
The plant also supports Omron's digital health push with Tricog and its monitors are clinically validated.
As CEO Ayumu Okada put it, the company's newly inaugurated Chennai plant could shift competitive dynamics by letting Omron lower costs, improve supply chains, and eventually use India as an export base.