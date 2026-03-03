On-demand household services startup Pronto raises $25 million

Think cleaning with workers dispatched within about 10 minutes, dishwashing, or cooking (being piloted)—booked instantly—all handled by trained professionals who get fixed shifts and predictable pay. Pronto is already active in 10 cities (with Delhi NCR making up half its bookings), plus Bengaluru and Mumbai. Users can request workers for immediate dispatch in supported micromarkets.

They've seen rapid growth in daily bookings

The platform now clocks more than 18,000 bookings daily, and the median time between a customer's first and second booking is two days.

Even after spending $8 million recently (with a two-year runway left), they're running at over 60% utilization in Gurugram as of January 2026 (figure not reported in source), and they are aiming for higher daily bookings, though the source does not specify a June 2026 70K target.