On Friday, FIIs net-buy ₹480.24 cr, DIIs add ₹235.56 cr
Business
On Friday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) finally switched from selling to buying, bringing in a net ₹480.24 crore and breaking their recent selling streak.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) kept up their steady support too, adding another ₹235.56 crore to the market.
Sensex down 456, Nifty50 down 65
Despite fresh buying, the Sensex dropped 456 points to 78,499 and Nifty50 slipped 65 points to 24,571.
Bajaj Finance took a big hit, down 6% after an RBI proposal, while Hindalco and SBI saw gains thanks to solid earnings.
Meanwhile, Samvardhana Motherson jumped 9% on growth optimism, showing that some stocks still found reasons to rally even on a tough day.