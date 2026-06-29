On Monday FIIs sold net ₹1,350.10cr as DIIs bought ₹2,801.45cr

Sensex falls 372 points

The Sensex dropped 372 points, and the Nifty slipped 110 points after two days of gains, mainly dragged down by big names like Reliance and L&T.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares slid over 3% after its Managing Director and CEO said he won't go for a second term.

While auto stocks took a beating, except for Bharat Forge, metal and pharma sectors managed to post some gains even as the overall market struggled.