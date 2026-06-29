On Monday FIIs sold net ₹1,350.10cr as DIIs bought ₹2,801.45cr
Business
On Monday, foreign investors (FIIs) pulled out ₹1,350.10 crore from Indian stocks, selling more than they bought.
Meanwhile, domestic investors (DIIs) kept up their buying streak and added a net ₹2,801.45 crore to the market.
Sensex falls 372 points
The Sensex dropped 372 points, and the Nifty slipped 110 points after two days of gains, mainly dragged down by big names like Reliance and L&T.
Kotak Mahindra Bank shares slid over 3% after its Managing Director and CEO said he won't go for a second term.
While auto stocks took a beating, except for Bharat Forge, metal and pharma sectors managed to post some gains even as the overall market struggled.