One in 5 GST taxpayers is a woman: SBI report
Women are making bigger moves in India's formal economy—SBI's latest report finds that as of May 2025, one out of every five GST taxpayers includes at least one woman.
Plus, 14% of all registered businesses are now fully led by women.
Women in formal setups
Women are especially visible in more formal setups like Limited Liability Partnerships and Private Limited Companies.
Out of 1.52 crore active GST registrations, about 30 lakh have women taxpayers—a sharp rise since GST began in 2017.
GST's digital platform has made starting and running a business smoother for women.
Women now make up 15% of income taxpayers and hold 40% of total bank deposits.
The report points out that to keep this momentum going, continued support is key for women-led businesses.