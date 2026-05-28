One of a Kind Startup Awards 2026 seeks digital-first startups
The One of a Kind Startup Awards 2026, presented by The Economic Times and Cashfree Payments, is drawing lots of buzz from early-stage founders across India.
Applications are open until May 31 for digital-first startups incorporated after April 2020, with revenue up to ₹10 crore.
If you're building something fresh in fintech, healthtech, D2C, or SaaS, this could be your shot to get noticed.
Startups compete in 5 categories
Startups can compete in five categories: AI Innovator, GTM Excellence, Category Creator, Customer Experience Delight, and Bootstrapped Champion, so whether you're shaking up markets with AI or growing without outside funding, there's a spot for you.
Shortlisted startups present directly to the jury on June 30, and winners are revealed July 20.
If you've got an idea worth sharing, now's the time!