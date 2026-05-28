One of a Kind Startup Awards 2026 seeks digital-first startups Business May 28, 2026

The One of a Kind Startup Awards 2026, presented by The Economic Times and Cashfree Payments, is drawing lots of buzz from early-stage founders across India.

Applications are open until May 31 for digital-first startups incorporated after April 2020, with revenue up to ₹10 crore.

If you're building something fresh in fintech, healthtech, D2C, or SaaS, this could be your shot to get noticed.