One97 Communications board meets to consider 1st bonus since IPO

Retail investors have been quietly selling off their Paytm shares for nine straight quarters, while mutual funds have upped their stake to nearly 18%. Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma still holds about 9%.

After launching at ₹2,150 per share in 2021 and dropping all the way to ₹300 thanks to regulatory worries, Paytm's stock has bounced back, now sitting at ₹1,340 as of mid-July and up 23% in just the last month.

The record date for any bonus shares isn't set yet; shareholders will need to approve it first.