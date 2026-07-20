One97 Communications posts ₹220cr profit in June quarter, 79% surge
Business
Paytm's parent, One97 Communications, just reported a net profit of ₹220 crore for the quarter ending June 2026, a solid 79% leap from last year.
This boost comes thanks to more people using Paytm for payments, more merchants signing up, and growth in financial services.
One97 revenue up 28% to ₹2,448cr
Paytm's revenue climbed 28% to ₹2,448 crore this quarter.
The board has also greenlit a ₹100 crore investment in Paytm Money to upgrade tech and expand wealth management services.
Plus, they're extending the deadline to use leftover IPO funds until March 2029 to strengthen their payments and financial services ecosystem.