OneAssist appoints new CEO as it accelerates growth plans
Business
Abhishek Maheshwari has taken over as CEO of OneAssist Consumer Solutions, starting September 1, 2025.
OneAssist, co-founded by Gagan Maini and Subrat Pani, teams up with big retail and financial brands to offer insurance services.
Maheshwari steps in after leading Aakash Educational Services and brings a strong track record in growing businesses.
New CEO's vision and funding status
Maheshwari will focus on expanding OneAssist into new markets and categories while joining the board to help shape its tech-driven future.
With $75.9 million raised from investors like Lightspeed Venture Partners, the company is looking to use technology and partnerships to shake up how insurance works for everyday customers.