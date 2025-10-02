Oneleet raises $33 million to make cybersecurity smarter

Oneleet's platform goes beyond compliance, focusing on real protection

Instead of just helping companies tick off compliance boxes, Oneleet's platform focuses on real protection—think built-in penetration testing and attack surface management.

Onel started the company after noticing that most security certifications don't actually make things safer, calling it "compliance theater."

By teaming up with independent auditors, Oneleet wants to make sure businesses are genuinely secure—not just certified.