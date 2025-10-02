Next Article
Oneleet raises $33 million to make cybersecurity smarter
Business
Oneleet, a cybersecurity startup founded by Bryan Onel in 2022, has landed $33 million in Series A funding led by Dawn Capital.
The cash will help them grow their engineering team and boost their AI tools, all aimed at making businesses' digital defenses smarter and stronger.
Oneleet's platform goes beyond compliance, focusing on real protection
Instead of just helping companies tick off compliance boxes, Oneleet's platform focuses on real protection—think built-in penetration testing and attack surface management.
Onel started the company after noticing that most security certifications don't actually make things safer, calling it "compliance theater."
By teaming up with independent auditors, Oneleet wants to make sure businesses are genuinely secure—not just certified.